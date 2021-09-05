Tiruchy nodal officer’s novel script: Get vax jab at theatres

Chennai :

The plan was to target those who come to theatres even amid the pandemic, Dr MA Mohammed Hakeem, Tiruchy City Nodal Officer for vaccination drive, told DT Next. “We contacted owners of LA Cinemas who wholeheartedly supported the cause,” Dr Hakeem said.





On Saturday, he contacted the owners and confirmed that 200 tickets for the film Karnan were sold. So the team took around 300 vials to the theatre and announced that those who were yet to get the vaccine could get their dose immediately.





“But there were only a few who turned up before the film started. So I announced again during the interval. It worked well, and 80 from the audience were administered the dose. Almost all of them carried their Aadhaar card, which made registration very easy for us,” Hakeem said. The drive would continue in all theatres, he added.