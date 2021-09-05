School cases may ’ve contracted virus before reopening: Ma Su

Chennai :

Samples were collected from other students and teachers who came in touch with them and contact tracing was in progress, he added.





The schools at Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Namakkal, the districts where the cases were reported, were on strict vigil, he said. “It is not true that the students and teachers got infected because of the reopening of schools. They are likely to have been infected even before the reopening. It is important that we prevent any outbreaks due to such cases in schools,” said the Minister.





The district-level health officials have been instructed to keep track of positive cases and conduct contact tracing so that there were no clusters, he added.





Regarding vaccination for children aged between 12 and 18, Minister Subramanian said studies were being undertaken on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for those in this age group. Once they are found to be safe and effective for children, the State government would take all steps to vaccinate these children at the earliest, he said.





Talking about the nine districts bordering Kerala, Subramanian said it was important to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in these districts. “I have urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to allot additional doses of the vaccines,” Subramanian said, recalling his discussion with the Union Minister in Delhi on Friday.