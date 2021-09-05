All-party meet on local body polls tomorrow

Chennai :

The conduct of polls in nine districts was deferred last year due to the delimitation exercise. A press release from the SEC said that the meeting has been scheduled at the TNSEC headquarters in Koyambedu from Monday noon onwards. The objective is to listen to stakeholders like political parties, district administrators on the conduct of polls.





Further, other issues like the increase in COVID cases due to religious gatherings and schools will also be discussed over the coming days. Besides, views of District Collectors will be heard to decide the next course of action. However, work related to the polls to urban local bodies covering municipal corporations and municipalities is progressing at a slow pace, official sources said.