Nagai school HM sets a ‘clean’ example

Thiruchirapalli :

The Adi Dravidar High School at Alinjamangalam village in Palaiyur Panchayat in Nagai Union has around 100 students. It reopened as usual after the government order on September 1. Prior to the reopening of the school, the headmaster Veerappan, who inspected the toilets in the school found it untidy. Since there was no proper sanitary staff in the school, Veerappan swung into action without waiting for anyone. He ensured that the facility is ready for the students to use anytime even after reopening.





Meanwhile, on Saturday, one of the parents who went to the school found the headmaster busy cleaning the toilet. He started to video record it without the knowledge of the headmaster and uploaded it on social media which went viral. The parent, who uploaded the video, commented that it was a godliness act and a teacher’s gift to the students ahead of Teachers’ Day. Soon the video went viral in the region.





“Veerappan has been serving as the headmaster in the school for three years. He is very particular about cleanliness among the students. He used to prepare himself for any works which we cannot even imagine of a teacher,” SR Tamil Selvan, the past PTA president of the school told DT Next urging the state to appoint at least a taluk level sanitary staff with a decent pay scale.





A media-shy Veerappan was not responding to DT Next even after several attempts. “He is very soft-spoken. Ever since the video was out, he was fearful about the higher officials,” said K Balashanmugam, a Teachers Association office-bearer from Nagapattinam.