Ambur police arrest youth for acid attack on man over love affair

Chennai :

It may be recalled that Shameel Ahamed (28) of Ambur, working in a private shoe company, was attacked with acid by a youth on a two-wheeler while he was walking to meet his friends near his house.





Shameel Ahamed was injured on his chest, shoulder, and face and was admitted to the Ambur GH.





Police later arrested Zubair Ahamed of Pernambut town and he confessed to the crime.





Zubair said that he was in love with a relative whom he planned to marry and when he heard that the girl was to marry Shameel on August 22, he was enraged and hence procured acid from a workshop and attacked Shameel.





He was remanded by a local court.