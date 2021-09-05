Speed trial run with engine held on 17 km of new Andipatti-Theni BG line

Madurai :

The Southern Railway on Saturday conducted an engine trial run from Andipatti to Theni as part of a gauge conversion project between Madurai and Bodinayakanur.





The trial of the locomotive (train engine) was carried out at 120 mph speed. The engine departed from Andipatti at 11 30 am and reached the 17 km distance to Theni in just about 9 minutes.





The high-speed trial was carried out in the presence of V Suriyamoorthy, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), sources said. Further, sources said the statutory inspection by Abay Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, would be conducted soon.