Tamil Nadu Governor and CM extend Teachers’ Day greetings

Chennai :

In his message, Purohit said, “on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the birthday of Former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the teachers for their dedicated service to building a knowledge and harmonious society.” Teachers’ Day is dedicated to the teachers who play a significant role in the lives of students. They motivate young minds, quench their thirst for knowledge and bring out their hidden potential and talent. Teachers are the real nation builders as they shape the future of every child and make them into responsible citizens, he said in a Raj Bhavan communique.





“Let us all on this day, pay our respect and gratitude to teach the community that has ably guided our students to become the nation’s valuable human resource, thereby making an invaluable contribution for building a strong and prosperous nation,” he said.





In his message, Stalin appealed to the teachers to adapt to the changing needs of the society and upgrade themselves in tune with the rapidly changing science and technology advancement in educating the students and extended his greetings to them.