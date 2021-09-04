Covid-19 fatalities touch 35,000 in TN, adds 1,575 cases

Chennai :

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,610 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,69,771, leaving 16,315 active infections, a health department bulletin said.





The number of infections in the state, which had been on a declining trend for a few weeks, started increasing since September 2.





A total of 1,61,231 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,29,55,137 till date. Coimbatore, with 244 cases, Chennai 167 and Erode 109, accounted for the bulk of the cases, while the rest were scattered in other districts, the bulletin said.





Six districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 28. Tenkasi recorded the least number of infections with three.





Four of the deceased did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin said.