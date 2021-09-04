Tamil Nadu to air lesson for UPSC, TNPSC aspirants through Kalvi Tv

Chennai :

The state government has proposed to air lessons through Kalvi Tholaikatchi (education channel) for people preparing for competitive exams like UPSC and TNPSC.





Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, state labour minister CV Ganesan said the state labour department would create a separate frequency in Kalvi Tholaikatchi (educational channel) in association with Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Tv to air lessons for people preparing for competitive recruitment exams like UPSC, TN Public Service Commission and staff selection commission. The labour ministry has allocated Rs 50 lakh for the channel this year.





The minister also proposed to appoint a consultant for Overseas Manpower Corporation to fetch jobs for the state people in foreign countries.





Stating that the minister has received job notifications, especially for nurses in west Asian and European countries, the minister said the labour department would occupational English program for nurses for placement in Britain.





The minister also informed the House that it insists on Tamil Nadu people travelling abroad for jobs to mandatorily get registered with Overseas Manpower Corporation.