BJP supports persons of all castes becoming priests: BJP MLA MR Gandhi

Chennai :

"Vishva Hindu Parishad is providing training for persons of all castes to become priests", said Gandhi, in the state Assembly. Immediately, Speaker M Appavu intervened and asked whether BJP supports the scheme of persons of all castes becoming priests brought by the ruling government for which Gandhi said that they are supporting the initiative.





DMK after coming to power announced that the scheme of persons of all castes becoming priests will be implemented and as announced Chief Minister M K Stalin issued appointment orders to 56 'Archakas' including 22 'Archakas' who had completed 'Archakas' training in the institutes setup by the state government.





No permission for Ganesh Chaturthi: Min PK Sekar Babu





Replying to Gandhi on his demand of giving permission to public procession on Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu said it was union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla who ordered not to hold any religious festivals or processions in view of pandemic and going by the orders state government also cancelled the public procession of Ganesh idols to prevent the spread of pandemic.