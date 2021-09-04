DVAC finds ‘treasure’ in garbage bin at RTO, Rs 1.65 lakh seized

Chennai :

The FIR named RTO Palaniswamy, motor vehicle inspector Selvakumar, data entry operator Sekhar and seven others in connection with the seizure of the unaccounted money. After seizing Rs 13,000 from an occupant of a car belonging to MVI Selvakumar, the DVAC team went inside the office to search further. As the sleuths started the raid, they noticed cash thrown near the garbage bin outside the RTO’s chamber. As nobody claimed the money, the DVAC team seized it as unaccounted cash.





The DVAC team, during further search, seized Rs 1.65 lakh cash from staff and other individuals present there. Seizures were done after making sure that those in possession of the money could not explain its need and source clearly. Some private individuals were carrying cash to give it to officials at the regional transport office, the DVAC said. After seizing the cash, the DVAC has started an investigation.