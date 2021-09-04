Policeman threatens to ‘gun down’ woman, booked after court order

Chennai :

The incident took place in May and as the police had failed to register a case, the aggrieved party approached the court. Based on a court order, the Koyambedu police registered a case against the policeman, Kumar, and eight others. According to the complainant, Vasantha Neelakandan, a widow staying in Kundrathur, Kumar threatened to gun her down after barging into her premises. Though she lodged a complaint immediately after the incident, FIR was not filed. So Vasantha approached the court and got a favourable order. Based on the order from the fifth metropolitan magistrate court, the Koyambedu police registered a case.