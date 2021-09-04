Sat, Sep 04, 2021

DMK nominee Abdullah elected unopposed to RS

Published: Sep 04,202106:10 AM

MM Abdullah, the joint secretary of the NRI wing of DMK, was on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

MM Abdullah (File Photo)
Chennai:
The election was a mere formality for nominating Abdullah to the Upper House of the Parliament as the DMK led alliance enjoys a comfortable 2/3rd majority in the House of 234 member Legislative Assembly. Assembly secretary K Srinivasan, also the returning officer for the by-election necessitated by the demise of AIADMK’s Mohammedjan early this year, announced Abdullah’s victory.
