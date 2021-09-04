Nigerians tap matrimony ‘biz’to scam city woman of Rs 4.5L

Chennai :

The Chennai city police arrested two Nigerians for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 4.5 lakh over a period of few months after posing as a doctor in the Netherlands on a matrimonial website.





The conmen initially befriended the victim from Perambur by posing as Dr Mohammad Salim looking for a bride from Chennai and conveyed his interest in marrying the victim. He used a mobile phone number registered in the Netherlands and started talking to the woman. The ‘doctor’ then dispatched a ‘high value’ gift to the woman.





Soon, the woman got a call from an unknown woman from Mumbai asking her to pay a registration fee of Rs 28,000, which was to be transferred to a bank account. A couple of days later, she received another call saying that the officials found that the gift parcel had a bundle of currency (Euro) and slapped a fine of Rs 77,000 to get it released.





Believing the tale, the woman transferred the amount to the same account. Later, she received another call asking for Rs 1 lakh to exchange the Euros into Indian rupees. The victim again transferred the amount. But when the caller contacted again and asked for Rs 95,000 to upgrade the bank account, she refused.





Then came a call from another man, who claimed to be the brother of the groom, saying that the groom may kill himself if she refused to pay the amount. Concerned about his wellbeing, she transferred the money in two instalments.





It did not end even there. The groom himself called to say that another Rs 20,000 was to be transferred as a ‘delay’ fee to upgrade the account. The victim transferred that as well. She was also forced to pay an ‘overdue’ fee of Rs 50,000. She had to pledge her jewellery to mobilise the money.





Finally, the caller said he had come to India and landed in Delhi where he was detained at the airport because he was not in possession of the person of Indian origin (PIO) card. She was asked to transfer another Rs 1.35 lakh to pay for the card, but she refused. She then lodged a complaint with the Chennai police in July.





Chennai cybercrime police team tracked the two suspects to Delhi and arrested Paulinus Chikeluo (31) and Cletus Ikechukwu (23) from Uttam Nagar, Delhi. They also seized mobile phones, laptops and Rs 4.3 lakh from the duo and remanded them in judicial custody on Friday.