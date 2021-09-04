Sucked away by waves on Marina beach, 85-yr-old returns a hero

Chennai :

An 85-year-old man from Vellore, who was sucked away by a wave while he was taking a stroll on Marina beach and got drifted away to the Chennai Portside, was rescued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at the port on Wednesday evening. He escaped certain death after managing to stay afloat for nearly two hours.





Govindaraj from RV Nagar near Sainatha Puram in Vellore had come to Chennai on Wednesday to meet one of his sons returning from the army. He was staying at a lodge in Koyambedu.





After learning that there was some delay in his son’s return, he decided to visit Marina beach. While he was walking on the beach, a huge wave carried him about 1.5 km into the sea. However, he managed to stay afloat and shouted for help.





Some container drivers at the port who spotted him immediately alerted the CISF personnel, who went to Govindaraj’s rescue on a rubber boat. He was later admitted to Chennai Port hospital and his family was informed. A family member reached the city on Thursday and took him back home.





Govindaraj has seven children, three of whom are serving in defense services.