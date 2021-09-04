Tribal students cross river in coracles as bridge submerges

Chennai :

Students were forced to take coracle rides as a bridge connecting tribal villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore got submerged due to surging water levels in the water spread area of Bhavani Sagar dam.





The students of Classes 9 to 12 were subjected to the ordeal after the schools reopened on September 1. They take not less than half an hour ride in a coracle to cross Kandyar River as the surging water has submerged the bridge and its approach roads over the last few days.





The water level in the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 102 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet at 4 pm on Friday. The dam realized an inflow of 4,883 cusecs and around 4,790 cusecs is released.





With the water level in the dam rising gradually, the approach roads to the bridge have also come under water resulting in cutting off access to the 100-odd families living in a couple of tribal villages.





As students were found taking the coracle ride without wearing life jackets, District Collector GS Sameeran directed the Sirumugai Town Panchayat officials to ensure that safety norms are followed. Thereafter, the panchayat officials gave a total of 16 life jackets for the four coracle operators to be used while ferrying students and the public.





The villagers rued that it has become a regular phenomenon for the bridge to get submerged every time when the water level surges in the Bhavani Sagar dam. They also sought to increase the height of the bridge and its approach roads.