Mixed vax study by CMC: 40 get booster dose

Vellore :

A week into CMC’s mixed vaccine study, 40 persons who volunteered have been given the booster dose, according to the study’s principal investigator Dr. Winsley Rose.





Talking to DT Next, he said the final results will be analyzed only after a total of 400 volunteers are given the booster doses. “Blood tests will be conducted for each volunteer at the start and 28 days after they have been vaccinated. Only after the 400th volunteer whose blood is tested after 28 days will be able to analyze the results.”





Meanwhile, the study is gearing up for the next phase which includes vaccinating those who have not received either Covishield or Covaxin.





“CMC’s FRAs (field research assistants) have fanned out into the





community, talking to persons not vaccinated and asking them if they would like to participate in the study,” Dr. Winsley said.





“Once they give acceptance we will address them again in the hospital and explain all the modalities involved and seek to dispel all their fears after which they will be given the informed consent forms to sign which will thus make them a part of the ongoing study,” he added.





Once the first dose is given, the second dose will be given 84 months later based on international recommendations, he said and added that immunity response will be more the longer the gap between the first and second doses.





Meanwhile, the community level survey on this score is also under progress, he said and added that the study will conclude after 14 months.