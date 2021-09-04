Ranipet Collector holds public hearing on Sholingur upgradation

Chennai :

While residents of Sholingur town, who participated in the hearing, wanted wards to be clearly demarcated and also sought additional infrastructure benefits, residents of Pandianallur and Somasundaram lamented that if their areas were attached to the proposed municipality then they would lose the benefits of the government’s 100-day work program, which mainly benefitted women.





They also said that avenues for self-help groups to be active would decrease due to the merger. They said up-gradation would also mean additional taxes which would be a burden on those in the present village panchayats.





Replying to them, the Collector said their views would be conveyed to officials in Chennai. He added that views expressed in writing would be forwarded and action would be taken to ensure that nobody suffered due to the proposed elevation of the civic body.





AD (town panchayats) Elangovan and AD (panchayats) Kumar, town panchayat executive officers Revathy, Manoharan, and Shenbaganathan, and also representatives of various political parties were present during the meeting.