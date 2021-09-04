TN to make 10 beaches Blue Flag compliant

Chennai :

The government has proposed to obtain Blue Flag certification for 10 beaches in the state, including the world-famous Marina Beach in Chennai.





Blue Flag certification for beaches and marines is an accreditation issued by an international non-governmental organization called Foundation for Environmental Protection (FEE) based on beach compliance with 33 key criteria, including quality, safety, environmental education, and information.





Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the environment department in the Assembly, state Environment Minister CV Meyyanathan said the government was intent on obtaining Blue Flag certification for Marina Beach in Chennai, Manalmelkudi and Kottaipattinam beaches in Pudukkottai, Kushi beach in Ramanathapuram, Silver Beach in Cuddalore, Neelankarai beach in Chengalpattu, Kameshwaram beach and Neithal Nagar beaches in Nagapattinam, Marakkanam beach in Villupuram and Kayalpattinam beach in Thoothukudi in the next five years.





Currently, Kovalam beach in Chengalpattu has been chosen to develop as a pilot project. A Beach Management Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector of Chengalpattu to supervise the blue flag Beach program at Kovalam, the Minister informed the House.





The Minister also announced the beautification of Marina Beach at a cost of Rs 20 crore in 2021-22 and a new Green Fellowship Programme. Announcing Rs 100 crore for the Blue Flag Beach program, the Minister also said that green champion awards at a cost of Rs 1 crore would be distributed to individuals and organizations. A Rs 2 cr green park has also been proposed at Thousand Lights in the city.