Meenakshi temple restoration within a year says Minister

Chennai :

“After the fire accident an audit team was formed by the previous government, but the team had not met even once in the last three years. During a recent inspection in the temple we happened to look into the damaged parts and ensured that the renovation works will be completed in a year,” said Sekar Babu, in the Assembly.





The issue was brought by former Revenue Minister and Thirumangalam MLA RB Udhayakumar when he said that after the fire accident former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami allotted funds for the renovation works and it was decided to transport the stones for the works from Namakkal district.





Udhayakumar questioned the status of the ongoing renovation works. Sekar Babu replied that the state did not allot any funds and the ruling DMK government had allotted Rs 19 crore for the renovation works.