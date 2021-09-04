Silambam exponents to get jobs under sports quota

Meyyanathan announced that steps have been initiated to make Silambam, a pre-historic Indian martial art developed by the Tamils, one of the games eligible for recruitment under 3 percent sports quota and to urged the Centre include it as an indigenous game of Tamil Nadu.

