Techie kills self 6 months after father’s death

Chennai :

The deceased, Karishma of Chitlapakkam in Chromepet, was a software engineer at a private IT firm. Since her office was closed, Karishma was working from home. The police said her father, Anbu, passed away six months ago and she was still grieving. She was aloof and didn’t speak much with her mother or brother after the death.





On Thursday evening, Karishma’s mother, Kamala, who went to the market, returned home and found Karishma’s room locked from inside. She thought he might be in a meeting and decided not to disturb her. When Karishma did not open the door for a long time, Kamala knocked on the door but there was no response. On suspicion, they broke open the door found Karishma hanging from the ceiling using her dupatta.





Family members and neighbours rushed her to the Chromepet government hospital but there she was declared dead. On information, the Chitlapakkam police registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the suicide.