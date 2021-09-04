Two goats, cow killed in lightning strikes at Karaikurichi in Ariyalur

Thiruchirapalli :

Lightning killed two goats and a cow in Ariyalur on Friday morning. Widespread rain was witnessed across the Ariyalur district from Thursday evening.





On Friday morning, there was heavy lightning felt across the region, and at Karaikurichi village near T-Pazhur, the lightning struck the cattle of Kolanjimani who was grazing them in a field in which two goats died.





Kolanjimani was grazing around 400 goats in the field. Meanwhile, a milch cow belonging to one Sathyavani also died after a lightning strike in the same spot.