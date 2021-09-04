Sat, Sep 04, 2021

Two goats, cow killed in lightning strikes at Karaikurichi in Ariyalur

Published: Sep 04,202101:56 AM

On Friday morning, there was heavy lightning felt across the region, and at Karaikurichi village near T-Pazhur, the lightning struck the cattle of Kolanjimani who was grazing them in a field in which two goats died.

Representative Image: Reuters
Thiruchirapalli:
Lightning killed two goats and a cow in Ariyalur on Friday morning. Widespread rain was witnessed across the Ariyalur district from Thursday evening.

Kolanjimani was grazing around 400 goats in the field. Meanwhile, a milch cow belonging to one Sathyavani also died after a lightning strike in the same spot.

