CM announces 14 new projects to mark 150th birth anniv of VOC

VCK MLAs thank CM MK Stalin for announcing a memorial for Iyothee Thasar in Chennai on Friday

Chennai :

To celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of renowned freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced 14 new projects to commemorate the acclaimed freedom fighter memory who was born on September 5, 1872.





“In my first Independence Day address, I have announced that the birth anniversary of VOC would be celebrated as a government function. Based on the announcement, I will make 14 further announcements to honor VOC on his 150th birth anniversary,” said Stalin, in the Assembly.





Memorial for Iyothee Thasar





The Chief Minister, under Rule 110, announced a memorial for renowned social activist Iyothee Thasa Pandithar in North Chennai. While making the announcement, Stalin said, “Iyothee Thasar was a multifaceted personality. He was a writer, researcher, history teacher, social thinker, publisher, journalist, doctor, orator, language expert, and an untiring protester. Even Periyar has told that Thasar was the forerunner for his radical propaganda and reformative thoughts.”





Stalin also added that the grandfather of Iyothee Thasar, Kandappan, handed over the palm leaf manuscripts of Tirukkural to Fracis Whyte Ellis.





Honouring the Freedom Fighters





• Setting up a bust of VOC in the Hall inside Gandhi Memorial in Chennai, where the oil press pulled by VOC is placed and renovation of the hall.





• Renaming Great Cotton Road in Thoothukudi after VOC





• Setting up a life size statue of VOC in VOC Park in Coimbatore





• Renovation of the VOC house in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district and memorial in Tiruneveli and to set up an audio-visual show to showcase the history of VOC in both places.





• Setting up of a research chair in the name of VOC in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tiruneveli





• To name all the government buildings to be constructed in Thoothukudi and Tiruneveli districts, from September 5 this year to September 5, next year, after VOC.





• To republish all the books of the VOC and to sell them at cheaper prices through Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation.





• To allot Rs 1.05 crore to construct additional classes, an art gallery and a memorial arch in the school in Tirunelveli in which VOC and Bharathiyar studied.





• To institute an award in the name of VOC for those who excel in the ship industry. The awardee will be given Rs 5 lakh cash price and a certificate of appreciation.





• November 8th, the day VOC passed away, will be observed as Martyrs day.





• The film showcasing the biography of VOC will be digitalized and will be released to help the current generation to know about him.





• A bus will be designed in which a photo exhibition of VOC will be set up and the bus will be sent to all educational institutions.





• An online conference on VOC would be arranged through Tamil University





• The books and articles written by VOC would be republished and would be published online too





•