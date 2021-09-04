Thanjai Collector launches funding drive for treatment of baby with SMA

Thiruchirapalli :

Thanjavur Collector started crowdfunding on Friday to help a toddler who has been suffering from a rare spinal muscular disorder for which a fund of Rs 16 crore was needed for treatment.





Doctors diagnosed a two-year-old kid Bharathi, daughter of Jagadeesh and Ezhilarasi couple from Nanjikottai in Thanjavur district with a rare Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) for which a one-time drug Zolgensma, a gene replacement therapy is required and it costs Rs 16 crore.





The parents could only collect Rs 2.10 crore from known sources and subsequently, they appealed for funds on social media. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who came to know about the appeal which went viral in the region asked social activists and other service organizations to help the baby.





He roped in several organizations, including Red Cross, IMA Thanjavur Chapter, Engineers Associations, and various foundations to support the baby.





The Collector also helped to open a bank account at Indian Overseas Bank, Thanjavur branch with the customer name as ‘Support Bharathi’ and asked the public to help the baby’s treatment. A/C Name: Support Bharathi A/ No: 378401000000550; IFSC: IOBA0003784; MICR: 613020024