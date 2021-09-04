PDS staff hailed for work during COVID, undergo training in handling public

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Union on Friday provided a one-day training program for workers of fair price shops at the Agricultural Cooperative Staff Training Institute (ACSTI), in Chennai.





In the training, A Shanmuga Sundaram, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, instructed the workers to behave in a cordial manner with the public coming to the shops.





“Workers working in fair price shops should behave in a humane manner. You should understand your roles and responsibilities while distributing the essential commodities to the public,” said Shanmuga Sundaram.





He also appreciated the fair price shop workers for working continuously during the COVID-19 pandemic and for distributing essential commodities at the doorsteps.





He also thanked them for distributing the Rs 4,000 COVID-19 relief fund announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin and the assorted pack of 14 essential commodities to the public without any delay.