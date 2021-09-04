Curbing corruption: GCC releases SOP for civic services

Chennai :

The SOPs have been made public on Chennai Corporation official website (https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/SOP/). The procedures for services related to property tax, birth and death certificates, road cut permission and building plan approvals are available.





“The SOPs were released on Thursday as per the instruction of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. This move is to prevent delay and bribery as the public do not have to depend on anyone to known the procedures,” an official said.





The official added that there are different types of formats to apply for each of the services and documents required also vary. “If the residents know the time limit to process the applications, they will demand timely processing. The SOPs mandate officials to provide services on time,” he added.





The SOPs provide details of documents required for applying and to whom the applications are to be made. Also, the SOPs apprise charges to avail the services.





Meanwhile, a Corporation press release said it has processed all birth and death certificate applications that were made in the past 30 days.





“All applications were processed and certificates have been uploaded on the website. There are only 413 and 316 applications related to birth and death certificates pending. Also, 279 applications for the inclusion of names in birth certificates are pending. All applications will be scrutinised and certificates will be uploaded,” the release added.