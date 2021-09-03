Centre should reconsider monetisation program: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai :

"PSUs are public properties and many of the PSUs have played a vital role in making India self-sufficient. The Union government should reconsider the decision of privatisation of PSUs and should consult state governments before taking such important decisions", said the Chief Minister, in a DO letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The recently announced monetisation scheme of the central government has been opposed by opposition parties across the country and when the issue was brought as a special calling attention motion in the state Assembly, Stalin informed the house that Tamil Nadu is against the decision of the central government to privatise the public properties and said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister.





As assured, Stalin, in his DO letter, said that along with the state government even the public have donated land for many PSUs and they consider PSUs not just as their properties but also as their pride.





Briefing on the economic impact of monetisation, Stalin said that we are not aware of the impact of monetisation on the economy of the country, welfare of the PSU workers and growth of MSMEs dependent on the PSUs. "Under the current financial strain whatever be the name assigned for privatisation it will lead to a team of large corporates taking full control of invaluable PSUs which cannot be accepted", said Stalin.