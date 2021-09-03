Increase daily wages for Rubber Corporation workers: Congress MLA

Chennai :

"Though the previous AIADMK government gave bonuses for ARC workers they did not hike their salary. They are receiving a meagre Rs 80 per day as wage. How could they manage their lives with just Rs 80 as wage per day. State should consider their plight and should increase their daily wages", said Vijayadharani, in the Assembly.





The issue of ARC workers was brought in the state Assembly by former Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan when he said that in the previous rule, MLAs from Kanniyakumari district including Vijayadharani met him along with the representatives of ARC and urged him to provide bonus for them. Despite a shortage in finance, the previous government provided a bonus.





In his reply, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said that his department will inquire into the issue of daily wages of ARC workers and if it found that only Rs 80 is given as wages per day the issue will be taken to the knowledge of Chief Minister M K Stalin and their salary will be increased.