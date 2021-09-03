CM Stalin announces 14 new projects on VOC's 150th birth anniversary

Chennai :

"In my first Independence Day address, I have announced that the birth anniversary of VOC would be celebrated as a government function. Based on the announcement I will make 14 further announcements to honor VOC on his 150th birth anniversary", said Stalin, in the state Assembly.





The announcements include:





1. Setting up of a bust of VOC in the hall of VOC inside Gandhi memorial in Chennai where the oil press pulled by VOC is placed and renovation of the hall.





2. Renaming Great Cotton road in Thoothukudi after VOC.





3. Setting up a life-size statue of VOC in VOC park in Coimbatore





4. Renovation of VOC's house in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district and memorial in Tirunelveli and to set up an audio-visual show to showcase the history of VOC in both the places.





5. Setting up of a research chair in the name of VOC in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli.





6. To name all the government buildings to be constructed in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, from September 5 this year to September 5, next year, after VOC.





7. To renovate all the books of VOC and to sell them at cheaper prices through Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation.





8. To allot Rs 1.05 crore to construct additional classes, an art gallery, and a memorial arch in the school in Tirunelveli in which VOC and Bharathiyar studied.





9. To institute an award in the name of VOC for those who excel in the shipping industry. The awardee will be given Rs 5 lakh cash price and a certificate of appreciation.





10. November 8, the day VOC passed, will be observed as martyrs day.





11. The film showcasing the biography of VOC will be digitized and will be released to help the current generation know about him.





12. A bus will be designed in which a photo exhibition of VOC will be set up and the bus will be sent to educational institutions.





13. An online conference on VOC would be arranged through Tamil University.





14. The books and articles written by VOC would be refurbished and would be published online.





CM announces memorial for Iyothee Thassa Pandithar:





The Chief Minister, under Rule 110 of Tamil Nadu Assembly Rules, announced a memorial for renowned social activist Iyothee Thasa Pandithar in North Chennai. While making the announcement, Stalin said, "Iyothee Thassar was a multifaceted personality. He was a writer, researcher, a history teacher, a social thinker, a publisher, a journalist, a doctor, an orator, a language expert and an untiring protester. Even Periyar has told that Iyothee Thassar was the forerunner for his radical propaganda and reformative thoughts", said Stalin, who also added that grandfather of Iyothee Thasar, Kandappan, handed over the palm leaf manuscripts of Thirukkural to Fracis Whyte Ellis who gave Thirukkural to the world.