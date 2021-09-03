Namakkal school student tests positive for COVID

Chennai :

Just three days after schools reopened in a staggered manner for Classes 9,10,11 and 12, a Class 10 student from Namakkal tested positive for the virus.





She is a student of the government higher secondary school in Manikkapalayam, Namakkal. After she tested positive, students and teachers in the school were tested too.





The State government had announced reopening of schools after four months of shutting down schools and colleges. The order stated that no classrooms should have more than 20 students and there should be six working days. Parents and students who had hesitations about the school reopening were instructed to continue with online classes.