DMDK leader Premalatha flies to Dubai to attend to her husband Vijayakanth

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday permitted DMDK founder Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha to go abroad, particularly to the US, to attend to her husband who is undergoing medical treatment.





Following the permission, Premalatha left for Dubai this morning in Emirates Airlines.













The High Court had granted permission to Premalatha to fly abroad subject to certain conditions. She was asked to file an affidavit of undertaking stating that she would appear before the authority/any other jurisdictional court as and when required, before leaving.





Earlier this week, Vijayakanth left for Dubai to get his medical check-up. He was accompanied by his youngest son, Shanmuga Pandian, and his assistants Kumar and Somu.