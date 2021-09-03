Will ask Centre to increase vaccine distribution to 2 crore doses: Ma Subramanian

Stressing on Tamil Nadu's infrastructural capacity for administering 2-2.5 crore vaccine doses, State health minister Ma Subramanian said he would request the Union health minister to scale up the state's vaccine quota.
Before leaving for New Delhi on Friday morning, Health Minister @Subramanian_ma said he would present 10 proposals to the Centre including #NEET exemption, increase of #vaccine doses, admissions in 11 medical colleges in the state and swift construction of #AIIMSMadurai. pic.twitter.com/pj3f0no7Lg— DT Next (@dt_next) September 3, 2021
