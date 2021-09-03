Will ask Centre to increase vaccine distribution to 2 crore doses: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Addressing reporters before leaving for New Delhi on Friday morning, State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said he would present 10 proposals to the Union government including NEET exemption, increase of vaccine doses, admissions in 11 medical colleges in the state and swift construction of AIIMS Madurai. He was accompanied by health secretary J Radhakrishnan.





Acknowledging Tamil Nadu's efficient vaccine drive in July and August, the Union government has increased the number of doses for the state to 1.04 crores, we would request the Union health minister Mansukh L Mandaviya to increase TN's quota further to 2 crore doses as the state has the sufficient medical infrastructure, said Subramanian. Discussions regarding Union government's fund allocation for schemes like "makkalai thedi maruthuvam" (Door-to-door medical facility) will also take place, he added.







Subramanian said the government would arrive at a decision to construct a Siddha hospital in Chennai after examining 2 or 3 locations around the city.