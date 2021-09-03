Stolen tusk recovered from village in ATR, reserve reopens to tourists

Coimbatore :

The tusk was recovered by a Forest Department team from a village around six km from where the elephant was found dead. “The tusk is 1.5 metres long and weighs around 15 kg. It was packed in a sack and kept hidden in a gap of the rock. Also, further efforts are on to track down the offenders,” said a senior official. Meanwhile, tourist spots in Anamalai Tiger Reserve were reopened to the public on Thursday. Similarly, MTR is set to reopen on Friday. “Elephant rides will commence only from September 6,” said a release.