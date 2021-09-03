Hindu Munnani to defy ban, install Vinayaka idols at 1.25 lakh locations

Chennai :

“As planned, idols will be installed in over 1.25 lakh places on September 10. Last year, the idols were kept in five lakh houses. It will be increased further this time,” said the outfit’s state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam to reporters in Tirupur. He said that the government should immediately invite Hindu Munnani for talks. He also threatened to organise protests, if the government does not withdraw the ban on celebrations. “The state government has been conspiring to prevent people from celebrating Hindu festivals. The people will never accept the anti-Hindu stance of the government. We will organise protests if the government does not roll back the ban,” he added.