CSG catch 8K kg of PDS rice being smuggled in boats to AP near Pulicut

Chennai :

The accused were identified as R Murthy (53) of Nellore and his son M Rajkumar. CSG sleuths received information that the rice bags have reached Sathankuppam village to be smuggled to Tata Andalam, Balakrishnapuram, Karuru villages in Andhra Pradesh and intercepted the boats around 12.30 am at the Pulicat river. As many as 179 gunny bags each containing 50 kg of rice and one bag of toor dhal were seized along with two country boats. The duo was handed over to Civil Supplies CID. During probe by CS-CID, the duo allegedly admitted that they received the rice bags from a godown in Pulicat and police registered a case against the godown owner M Prasanth too.