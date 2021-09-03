Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Liquor to be sold only to people with vax in Nilgiris

Published: Sep 03,202106:20 AM

Liquor in The Nilgiris Tasmac shops will be sold only to those who have taken atleast a single dose of vaccine.

Representative Image
Coimbatore:
Officials said that the new system may encourage the public to get inoculated. “The vaccination rule in shops has been enforced following the directions of the District Administration. The public can show the first dose SMS or certificate and get liquor from the shops,” said an official. After reopening of parks and tourist spots, people have begun to throng the hill district.
