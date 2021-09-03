Liquor to be sold only to people with vax in Nilgiris

Liquor in The Nilgiris Tasmac shops will be sold only to those who have taken atleast a single dose of vaccine.
Coimbatore:
Officials said that the new system may encourage the public to get inoculated. “The vaccination rule in shops has been enforced following the directions of the District Administration. The public can show the first dose SMS or certificate and get liquor from the shops,” said an official. After reopening of parks and tourist spots, people have begun to throng the hill district.
