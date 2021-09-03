Sasi, TTV consoling OPS moves cadre

Chennai :

The meeting of Sasikala with AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam after a gap of four years has brought new hopes among the two party workers.





A few AIADMK MLAs were seen exchanging greetings with Sasikala when she called on grieving OPS, according to AIADMK insiders. Following his aunt, AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran also visited the native of OPS in Theni and consoled the grieving family ending four-year old discord between the family members of Sasikala and OPS.





Politically ambitious sons of OPS- AIADMK MP Raveendranath and Jayapradeep - also made sure that both Sasikala and Dhinakaran were comfortable during their visits.





While former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami chose to avoid eye contact with Sasikala, there were a few former ministers, including RB Udhayakumar and Rajenthra Bhalaji, who exchanged greetings with Sasikala and Dhinakaran.





Unlike the AIADMK men, the party women workers were casual and chose to greet Sasikala on these occasions. “Usually at weddings and funerals leaders don’t discuss politics, but a micro politics always exist in such events. By visiting ailing AIADMK leaders and attending the bereaving families, Sasikala is sending a strong and clear signal to the AIADMK leaders stating that she is ready to work along with the existing leadership,” said political commentator Tharasu Shyaam.





Further, OPS and Sasikala families have a long-term relationship until the 2017 fall out. Now with the DMK going on an onslaught against former AIADMK ministers, Sasikala is giving a signal reiterating her stand that there is need for a united AIADMK, Shyaam opined.