Contempt notice to Thoothukudi SP in sand mining case

Chennai :

The bail plea of Muthukumar from Thoothukudi came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi. The petitioner stated that the Sawyerpuram police booked a case against him on charges of illegal sand mining in 2019 and was arrested on July 22 this year. The petitioner pleaded not guilty and sought the court to grant him bail.





The Judge in his order observed that the police booked a case concerning illegal sand mining in 2019, but the petitioner was arrested after a long time. Earlier, the District Crime Branch was instructed to investigate into 1,500 units of sand illegally mined from patta land, but there’s no action taken by the DCB, so far. Therefore, the court issued contempt notice to the Thoothukudi SP citing that he failed to act on such issues and adequately probe it.





Moreover, VAO and other staff from the Department of Revenue did not take such issues to authorities for necessary action and hence the Judge directed the Thoothukudi Collector to conduct inquiry. The Judge dismissed the bail plea.