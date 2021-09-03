Will restrict toll plazas to 16: Velu

Chennai :

“The state would take measures to bring down the number of toll plazas on the national highways from 48 to 16. In Kerala, the number of toll plazas has been reduced to three as per the provision of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008,” he said in the Assembly.





The issue was brought by MLA MH Jawahirullah, through a calling attention motion, in which he said that many toll plazas are functioning beyond their allotted time and are constantly hiking toll fee. He also urged the state to shut down all the toll plazas in the state.





Replying to the motion, the Minister said that as per NHAI rules, toll plazas are prohibited within the radius of 10 km from municipality and corporation limits. Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed to take suitable action to close down such toll plazas that are operating against rules.





The Minister further said that the department has identified the toll plazas at Nemili, Chennasamudram on Bengaluru Highways, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur, on Tindivanam route falling in the category and they have already communicated this to the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways.” After the assembly session, I will go in person and meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and insist upon him to shut down the five toll plazas,” added the Minister.