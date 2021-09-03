Rs 42 cr saved on cost of masks, PPEs: Health Min

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for his department, he said about Rs 42.18 crore was saved in the procurement of masks, N95 masks and PPE kits alone.





Comparing the procurement price of masks and PPE kits with that of the previous AIADMK regime, the Minister said ordinary three-layered masks were procured at Rs 9.80 per piece and it was now bought for a price ranging between 85 paise and Rs 1.15 per mask. Even if the current maximum price of Rs 1.15 was to be factored in, the price difference is Rs 8.65. About Rs 6.48 crore was saved in mask procurement alone, the Minister told the House.





The AIADMK government bought N95 masks for Rs 14.40 per piece but the DMK for Rs 6.95. The saving was Rs 2.32 crore owing to a price differential of Rs 7.45 per mask.





The previous government procured PPE kits for Rs 385 per piece and this regime was getting it at Rs 139.50 per kit, he said. “The same PPE kit is procured from the same supplier now at Rs 245.50 lower per piece. This government has saved Rs 33.36 crore in the procurement of 13.60 lakh kits,” the Health Minister added.





The government saved Rs 42.18 crore in the procurement of masks, N95 masks and PPE kits, he said. “We do not know where this money went and who received it. We are not blaming anyone. I am just saying that we have saved money through efficiency,” he added.





The cost incurred for conducting RT-PCR tests has been halved in the DMK regime. Subramanian said the previous regime had paid Rs 218.41 crore for about 15.67 lakh RT-PCR tests, but the incumbent DMK regime, just paid Rs 106.51 crore for 18 lakh tests to private hospitals for RT-PCR tests.





The government has been reiterating that it is exercising financial prudence in procurement. The sourcing of medical equipment has always been a point of contention with political parties and stakeholders alleging that the government always went after the bidder of their choice. The new government, with the announcement in the Assembly, is apparently taking a step towards better resource use.