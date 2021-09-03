Bill passed to punish officials for fake registrations

Chennai :

The Bill introduced to Amend the Registration Act of 1908 is called the Registration (Tamil Nadu Second Amendment) Act, 2021. According to the Bill, “every registering officer and every person employed in his office registering documents in contravention of section 22-A or section 22-B shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may be extended to three years or with fine or with both.” The Bill provides powers to the registering officer to refuse to register the documents when forged documents are presented. The Bill also states that the Registrar either suo motto or on complaint received from any person can cancel it.





Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, through the Bill, said fraudulent registrations will be curtailed.