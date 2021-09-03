MSMEs to get 4 new industrial estates, new park for sculptors

State Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan on Thursday announced four new industrial estates to facilitate balanced industrial growth in the state in the coming year.
Chennai: Replying to the debate on demand for grants for MSME department in the Assembly, Anbarasan said that four new industrial estates would be established at Manapparai in Tiruchy, Sakkimangalam in Madurai, Kaverirajapuram in Tiruvallur and Kodur in Chengalpattu in 394 acres at a projected cost of Rs 218.22 crore. The estates to be developed by TANSIDCO would generate 7,000 jobs. The Minister also announced a new park for sculptors to be established at Kadumbadi in Chengalpattu at a cost of Rs 23 crore. Referring to the financial strain faced by MSMEs during the pandemic induced lockdown, Anbarasan said the Chief Minister had held talks and announced sops for the MSMEs affected by the pandemic shortly after assuming office. Adding that Rs 280 crore was allocated for capital subsidy for MSMEs in the current fiscal, he said that about Rs 168 crore was disbursed to 1,975 MSMEs as on July 31, 2021.
