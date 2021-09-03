Rs 4,280 cr hosp upgrade among Minister’s Rule 110 announcements

Chennai :

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department, Subramanian announced that the government would expand makkalai thedi maruthuvam scheme to the entire state. Services like palliative care, physiotherapy and peritoneal dialysis would be offered under the project, which currently provides drugs for Diabetes and hypertension. A central monitoring nursing station would be developed to monitor vitals of patients 1,583 beds to be created in 35 govt medical college hospitals, 18 govt district headquarters and 139 govt hospitals at a cost of Rs 266.73 crore.





To ensure delivery of health care to remote villages, 389 mobile health units would be created at a cost of Rs 70 crore.