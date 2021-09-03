TN team heads to Delhi seeking more vaccine

Chennai :

“We have been given an appointment for tomorrow afternoon (Friday). We will meet the Union Minister and urge him to allot vaccines in tune with the state population,” Subramanian said





They would also urge to commence the works of AIIMS hospital in Madurai and permit the admission of students for the 11 medical colleges, Subramanian said, adding that he would also seek more funds for upgrading hospitals in the State.





On Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, a scheme to deliver healthcare at the doorstep of people above 45 years, he said told about 50 of the 385 blocks have already been covered and the rest would be covered by the end of February. One crore people would be covered under the scheme, which ensures supply of diabetes and hypertension medicines to the elderly, Subramanian said. About five lakh people die due to non-infectious diseases, which could be halved in two years through the scheme.