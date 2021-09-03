Engg counselling for 7.5 pc quota students from Sept 19

Chennai :

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has been conducting online engineering admissions from July 26 and at present, the Directorate has released random numbers for students who have procesed payment and uploaded their certificates online.





The certificate verification was also done online and also physically at student’s facilitation centres set up across all districts in the State. A senior DOTE official said that about 24,000 students from government schools have enrolled for engineering admissions this academic year. A total of about 1.4 lakh students have so far enrolled and uploaded their certificates. Pointing out that students who studied in government institutions from Class 6-12 would be put under special reservation categories along with differently-abled, ward of ex-servicemen and eminent sportspersons. “Counselling for government students would be conducted from September 17 to September 24 according to the rank list, which will be released on September 14,” he added.





The official said that DOTE, anticipating the government would announce the 7.5% reservation, already compiled data of students and kept it ready.





Stating that counselling for candidates under the general category will begin from September 27 to October 5, he said, “Supplementary counselling will begin October 19 to October 23.” After the counselling, colleges are expected to begin for freshers from the first week of November this year.