Special team led by ADSP to reinvestigate Kodanad case

Coimbatore :

The team, headed by an ADSP, is expected to investigate the fresh confession statements of prime accused KV Sayan and the elder brother of slain driver Kanagaraj linking a few political leaders in the case. The court has also granted its nod to carry out further probe into the case. “A complete probe should be carried out to know if all the incidents were separate or interlinked. Based on the collected evidence, any person linked to the case will be inquired into,” said special public prosecutor Shajahan to the media.





The public prosecutor said that a status report on the investigation would be filed before the court, if required. Meanwhile, the District Judge-cum-Chief judicial magistrate of Udhagamandalam, C Sanjai Baba posted the hearing to October 1.