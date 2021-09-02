BJP led Centre will certainly control price of petrol, diesel and LPG soon

Madurai :

Taking a dig at the ruling DMK, which once was the opposition party over the last ten years in Tamil Nadu, blindly opposed to schemes implemented by the Centre. After coming to power, the DMK led government is trying to adopt resolutions in the legislative assembly against Centre’s Farm Bills 2021 and NEET, Annamalai told reporters.





Earlier, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Tamil Nadu and laid foundation for the Defence industrial corridor project, the DMK created a negative trending ‘Go back Modi’ on social media. But the same party has now welcomed the project and he also quoted Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu as saying the project, which has attracted investments to the tune of Rs.2,000 crore, was a bonanza for Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the DMK also criticized the Centre as it’s adopting a step motherly attitude in vaccine allocation for Covid. But, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramanian was aware of the fact that the Centre’s allocating more doses of vaccine to Tamil Nadu beyond the needs and the Minister himself informed the media.





Citing these, Annamalai said the DMK, which once criticized the Centre, has now developed an understanding with the Centre and started functioning together. Further, he hoped that the DMK would change its attitude within three months towards opposing the Farm Bills and NEET exam.