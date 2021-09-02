Bullock cart worker attempts self immolation demanding to open sand quarries

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, Baskar (40), a resident from Udayanatham colony near T-Pazhur in Ariyalur, a bullock cart worker who participated in the protest in Jayankonam demanding to open sand quarries as the bullock cart workers lost their livelihood.





After the protest, Baskar who came to his house, had reportedly poured kerosene over him at around 10 pm on Wednesday and lit himself after raising slogans to open sand quarries in the district. The neighbours who rescued him, rushed him to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition and he has been undergoing treatment with more than 60 per cent burn injuries.





The initial investigation found that his bullock cart was seized by T-Pazhur police for illegally mining sand. Ever since the seizure, Baskar was on a frustrated mood and so he reportedly took the extreme step. Further investigations are on.