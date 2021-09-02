Highways department evicts encroachments in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, more than 10 houses and shops were found to be constructed in the highway land at Crawford in Tiruchy and the department had sent a series of communication to remove the building from the encroached land but the building owners failed to do so.





On Thursday, a team of officials led by the Highways Assistant Divisional Engineer Ravikumar came to the spot and started removing the structures but soon the building owners opposed the eviction drive. Subsequently, the officials sought the support of E-Pudhur police who rushed to the spot and removed the people from the spot and the eviction drive continued.





Officials said that they had already sent notice to the building owners. Since they failed to follow the directions, the officials came to the spot and continued the process. They asked the people to cooperate with the officials during such eviction works.